FIFTY SHADES DARKER AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY™, DVD AND ON DEMAND MAY 9, 2017

Universal City, California, March 20, 2017 – The countdown begins for one of the most highly anticipated home entertainment debuts of the year. In 50 days, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will unleash Fifty Shades Darker Unrated Edition, plunging fans even deeper into the mesmerizing, hidden world of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, as the year’s hottest romance comes home on Digital HD on April 25, 2017 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand, on May 9, 2017. The global film phenomenon sparked by E.L. James’ best-selling book trilogy returns with the second chapter of the darkly alluring tale that captivated the world. Fans can now stay in and have the ultimate at-home movie night with Fifty Shades Darker Unrated Edition, and this time, there are no rules and no secrets.

When a wounded Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan, “The Fall,” Anthropoid) tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele

(Dakota Johnson, How to Be Single, Black Mass) back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple. Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson, “The Knick,” “Smallville”) and Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger, L.A. Confidential, 9 ½ Weeks) intensify the story, determined to destroy the couple’s hopes for a future together.

Directed by James Foley (“House of Cards,” Fear), Fifty Shades Darker also features Bella Heathcote (Dark Shadows, “The Man in the High Castle”), as well as returning cast members Oscar® winner Marcia Gay Harden (Fifty Shades of Grey, Miller’s Crossing) and Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey).

In addition to both the original theatrical version and a steamy new unrated version with over 13 minutes of footage not seen in theaters, Fifty Shades Darker Unrated Edition on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD comes with more than 30 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content, including cast interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and a peek at what lies ahead in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed!

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAY ™ :

A Darker Direction – Director James Foley explains how his vision had to meet with fans’ expectations.

– Director James Foley explains how his vision had to meet with fans’ expectations. New Threats – An introduction to some new, dark and threatening characters, including Jack Hyde, Leila and, of course, Elena Lincoln – aka Mrs. Robinson!

– An introduction to some new, dark and threatening characters, including Jack Hyde, Leila and, of course, Elena Lincoln – aka Mrs. Robinson! The Masquerade – This featurette about one of the film’s most iconic scenes — the masquerade benefit event at Grey Mansion — explores the production design and costumes and goes behind-the-scenes with the filmmakers and main cast members.

– This featurette about one of the film’s most iconic scenes — the masquerade benefit event at Grey Mansion — explores the production design and costumes and goes behind-the-scenes with the filmmakers and main cast members. Intimate With Darker – An intense look and discussion about the intimate, sensual and provocative world of Fifty Shades Darker, including a visit to the Red Room and, of course, the new “toys!”

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY ™ and DVD:

Deleted Scenes

A Tease to Fifty Shades Freed – A tease to the next Fifty Shades

– A tease to the next Fifty Shades Writing Darker – Author E.L. James and screenwriter Niall Leonard trace back the history of the book and introduce viewers to the much darker story and its adaptation to the big screen.

– Author E.L. James and screenwriter Niall Leonard trace back the history of the book and introduce viewers to the much darker story and its adaptation to the big screen. Dark Reunion – The filmmakers and cast members discuss being reunited for this second film, and where we find Ana, Christian and their friends.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-ray™ and Digital HD. The 4K Ultra HDcombo pack will include all bonus features on the Blu-ray™ disc.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DIGITAL HD lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden

Music By: Danny Elfman

Music Supervisor: Dana Sano

Costume Designer: Shay Cunliffe

Edited By: Richard Francis-Bruce ACE

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Director of Photography : John Schwartzman ASC

Produced By: Michael De Luca p.g.a , E.L. James p.g.a , Dana Brunetti p.g.a , Marcus Viscidi p.g.a

Based on the Novel By: E.L. James

Screenplay By: Niall Leonard

Directed By: James Foley

IMMERSIVE AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES

Fifty Shades Darker features DTS:X®. DTS:X® and DTS Headphone:X™ immersive audio technologies replicate and convey the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: May 9, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61186831 (US)/ 61186830 (CDN)

Layers: BD-66

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.40:1

Rating: Rated R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.

Languages/Subtitles: English/English SDH, Spanish and French

Sound: DTS:X Immersive Audio; 2.0 DTS Headphone:X; DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital1, Spanish and French (Canadian) DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour, 58 Minutes/ 2 Hours, 12 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: May 9, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61180932 (US)/ 61180944 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 2.40:1

Rating: R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: DTS:X; DTS Headphone:X; DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital2,3, Spanish and French (Canadian) DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour, 58 Minutes/ 2 Hours, 12 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD

Street Date: May 9, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61180933 (US)/ 61180943 (CDN)

Layers: Dual Layer

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 2.40:1

Rating: R for strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1/ Dolby Digital 2.02,3, Spanish and French (Canadian) Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour, 58 Minutes/ 2 Hours, 12 Minutes

