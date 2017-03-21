The new 2017 Lincoln MKZ HEV

Lincoln today introduced a major update for the 2017 MKZ midsize sedan, highlighted by a new grille from the Continental Concept car and a new 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6.

Most noticeable is the look. The MKZ, which is scheduled to go on sale next summer, will be the first vehicle to get the brand’s new corporate face. The trapezoidal grille features the Lincoln badge in the center, and that shape is reflected in the grille mesh. Also new are adaptive LED headlights, different 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, and a revised lower rear apron.

Under the hood, the MKZ will feature a Lincoln-exclusive engine, something automotive pundits have suggested for Lincoln for years. That new engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. When teamed with a new all-wheel-drive system, which includes torque vectoring for the rear wheels, it will produce 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Oddly, this engine will also be offered with front-wheel drive, though the horsepower figure will drop to about 350 but torque will be unchanged at 400 lb-ft. Lincoln isn’t saying how it will prevent torque steer, but it is boasting that the MKZ will offer effortless performance. With that in mind, we think Lincoln will retard engine output at lower speeds.

That’s not all the engine news. The 300-horsepower 3.7-liter V-6 in the current model will give way to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 245 horsepower. This is the same EcoBoost 2.0-liter as in Ford products but Lincoln will not use the EcoBoost brand name for it or the 3.0. The current MKZ’s hybrid model, which pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor to deliver 188 horsepower and 40 combined mpg, will return and likely at the same price as the 2.0-liter turbo.

When the 400-horsepower version of the 3.0 is ordered, buyers will be able to opt for a Driver’s Package that will include a unique grille, 19-inch wheels, ebony brake calipers, adjustable dampers, AWD with Dynamic Torque Vectoring, aluminum pedals, carbon fiber interior trim, and a dark ebony upholstery with white contrast stitching on special sport seats.

Interior Features

“Designed to provide feelings of confidence and strength,” according to Lincoln, the 2017 MKZ’s interior is “a haven of refined comfort (with) curated spaces for storage.” Quietude is also a claimed MKZ hallmark, thanks to its Active Noise Control system.

What’s most important to note about the 2017 MKZ’s interior is that the touch-sensing control panel is replaced with real buttons and real knobs, several of which can be used to adjust primary functions without looking away from the road. Additionally, the MyLincoln Touch infotainment system is gone, replaced by next-generation Sync 3 technology that looks and works more like a smartphone or tablet computer.

Lincoln plans to offer the MKZ in four different interior colors: Ebony, Cappuccino, Terra Cotta, and Jade Gray.

Exterior Features

The Lincoln Continental Concept debuted a fresh design language for Lincoln, one ridding the car of its “flying wing” or “split wing” grille in favor of a more traditional grille showcasing the Lincoln star emblem. In fact, while from a distance the grille appears to be drilled metal, it is actually a repeating pattern incorporating the Lincoln star.

That approach now appears for the first time in production form, serving as the centerpiece of the Lincoln MKZ’s new front styling. Combined with available LED headlights and a new creased hood, the look is upscale yet understated, distinctive yet familiar. Likely, Lincoln would chalk this assessment up as success.

Aside from new wheels, new colors, and subtle changes to the MKZ’s rear end, the rest of the car looks the same as before, which is not a bad thing.