xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE debuts on Blu-ray™ Combo Packs on May 2

HOLLYWOOD, CA – Hailed as “a crazy, stunt-filled action spectacular” (Scott Mendelson, Forbes ) and “a shot of pure adrenaline” (Joey Nolfi, Entertainment Weekly ), xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE x-plodes on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand May 16, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. X-cited fans can be the first to get it two weeks early on Digital HD May 2.

When a group of lethal mercenaries steal a hi-tech weapon that poses a global threat, the world needs superspy Xander Cage (Vin Diesel). Recruited back into action, Xander leads a team of death-defying adrenaline junkies on a mission to kick some ass, save the day, and look dope while doing it. Packed with some of the most mind-blowing stunts ever caught on film, xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE features a powerhouse international cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), Tony Jaa (Furious 7), Nina Dobrev (TV’s “The Vampire Diaries”), and Samuel L. Jackson (Kong: Skull Island).

The xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs are loaded with over an hour of action-packed special features, including in-depth interviews with the all-star cast, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s incredible stunts, locations and much more. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack* remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Blu-ray Combo Pack

The xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Blu-ray combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content: Third Time’s the Charm: Xander Returns Rebels, Tyrants & Ghosts: The Cast Opening Pandora’s Box: On Location I Live for This Sh#t!: Stunts Gag Reel



DVD

Feature film in standard definition

xXx: Return of Xander Cage 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack includes the Blu-ray as well as an Ultra HD Disc and access to a Digital HD copy of the film.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs and includes the feature film in standard definition.

Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios present an RK Films and One Race Films production, a D.J.Caruso film Vin Diesel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev with Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson. Casting by Anne McCarthy and Kellie Roy. Music by Brian Tyler and Robert Lydecker. Costume designer Kimberly Tillman. Editors Jim Page, ACE and Vince Filippone. Production designer Jon Billington. Director of photography Russell Carpenter, ASC. Co-producer Marla Levine. Executive producers Vince Totino, Scott Hemming, Rick Kidney, Gloria Borders and Zack Roth. Produced by Joe Roth, p.g.a., Jeff Kirschenbaum, p.g.a., Vin Diesel, p.g.a. and Samantha Vincent, p.g.a. Based on characters created by Rich Wilkes. Written by F. Scott Frazier. Directed by D.J. Caruso.

xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Street Date: May 2, 2017 (Digital HD)

May 16, 2017 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD)

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for extended sequences of gunplay and violent action, and for sexual material and language

Canadian Rating: 14A violence, language may offend