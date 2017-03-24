Colombia tops Bolivia 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar 23 (EFE).- Colombia beat Bolivia 1-0 here Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match that saw the visitors’ tenacious defense hold off the potent Colombian attack for more than 80 minutes.

The win boosts Colombia to 21 points, six behind South American leader Brazil and two less than second-place Uruguay.

Bolivia, with just seven points, is out of contention.

Though by far the more talented side, the Colombians managed only three attempts on goal in the first half at Barranquilla’s Metropolitano stadium.

Nothing much changed after the re-start, as visiting goalkeeper Carlos Lampe remained solid and continued to enjoy plenty of support from his defenders.

Colombia’s captain, James Rodriguez, hit the post in the 63rd minute and the ball fell to teammate Carlos Bacca, but Lampe was equal to the task.

The home side’s next chance came a minute later, when Yerri Mina’s header bounced off the crossbar.

Lampe made another good stop against James in the 77th minute, but the Real Madrid midfielder didn’t have to wait long for his next opportunity.

When Juan Cuadrado drew a penalty in the box in the 83rd minute, James stepped to the line. While Lampe saved the initial shot, the rebound went straight to Rodriguez and he blasted it home.