The new 2017 Ford Escape

For the Escape’s 2017 refresh, Ford took one of our favorite compact crossovers and sweetened the deal with a simpler front-end design and other significant improvements. Inside, a new electronic parking brake frees up valuable console space for added storage, a lighted USB port, and a covered power outlet. The Sync 3 infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the Sync Connect app allows owners to use their phone to locate the car, remotely start the engine, and lock or unlock the doors.

Under the hood, SE and Titanium models get a new standard 179-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder in place of the previous turbo 1.6-liter. The optional turbo 2.0-liter sees a power increase to 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, and both turbo engines now turn off during stops to boost fuel economy. An assortment of new electronic driving aids includes adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake assist, a lane-keeping system, and automated parking assist.

The Escape’s top two four-cylinder engines are turbocharged, refined, and pair well with their standard six-speed automatic transmissions. The larger 2.0-liter EcoBoost is genuinely quick, while the smaller 1.5-liter EcoBoost is lethargic, and both turbo fours underdeliver on fuel economy.

We haven’t tested the Escape’s base 168-hp 2.5-liter engine, only available with front-wheel drive in the stripped-down S trim. We have, however, tested the 179-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter example and the line-topping 245-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. All three are buttressed by well-programmed six-speed automatic transmissions, available with paddle shifters in the SE and Titanium trims.

The 1.5-liter engine is standard in both the SE and Titanium trims, and it offers barely adequate power. There’s an of off-the-line throttle lag as the driver waits for the turbocharger to work its magic. During our track testing, an Escape fitted with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and front-wheel drive sauntered from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a fairly abysmal result given the peppy competitors in this class.

There’s no such problem with the 2.0-liter four. It’s swift, and it’s one of the quickest in the class. The 2.0-liter also feels more relaxed during acceleration, with less protest from the engine and much more power on tap for passing maneuvers and tricky highway merges. Both turbocharged engines have a standard stop-start system that shuts down the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel in traffic.

The Escape’s 2.0-liter EcoBoost configuration is rated to tow 3500 pounds. Of the vehicles tested here, only the Jeep Cherokee can pull more, with a rating of 4500 pounds.

The Escape is the twin of Ford’s European Kuga crossover, and it benefits from that vehicle’s Euro-inspired interior design, materials, and finishes. While you and your passengers will appreciate the ambiance, the list of standard and optional amenities is unexceptional.

The Escape uses Ford’s oblong key fob, which is somewhat awkward to add to a keyring. Drivers can remotely start the Escape as well as roll the windows up or down by pressing and holding the lock or unlock buttons, respectively.

Ford offers a bevy of active-safety features, but even in the top trim level, all except blind-spot monitoring and reverse parking sensors are optional. Adaptive cruise control is available as a standalone option in the Titanium model (it’s not available in lower trim levels), and it includes Ford’s pre-collision braking, which prepares the brakes if the car’s warning system senses an imminent collision. Lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning are available in a package that also includes self-parking features. Our tests of the parking-assist option revealed its performance to be spotty and unreliable, but the lane-keeping system worked as expected.