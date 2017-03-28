Death toll in Peru floods rises to 91

Lima, Mar 27 (EFE) .- According to a statement released by the National Emergency Operation Center (COEN) Monday, the death toll in Peru rose to 91 due to the deadly floods in the country’s northern region of Piura, in which the latest victim died on Sunday.

The Piura River overflowed Monday in the northern Piura region after reaching a new water level record, killing one civilian in the town of Morropon Cillo, COEN spokesman Jorge Chavez told reporters.

“We are evaluating the fact that in Morropon Cillo there was a victim yesterday, so you can see in the data that the death toll has risen to 91,” Chavez said.

The spokesman said that the 15-hour rainfall, which Piura suffered between Saturday and Sunday, “is the highest precipitation since the two El Nino phenomena in 1983-84 and 1997-98.”

“It has rained with double the intensity (of the normal) and that has brought the increase (of water) in the basins,” he added.

Chavez reported Monday that rescue services were evacuating about 1,000 civilians in the cities of Catacaos and Piura, many of which have taken refuge on the roofs of their houses because of the two-meter high flood.

There are about 10,000 people affected by the disaster in Piura and another 20,000 more in Catacaos, official sources reported.

The number of people affected by the floods rose to 122,788 nationwide, according to official data updated on Monday.

Although the water level of the Piura River began to decline , the statement by COEN warned that intense rain is expected to continue in the northern regions of Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque later this week.