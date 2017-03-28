San José City Hall, City offices to close for César Chávez Day Holiday

SAN JOSE, CA – San José City Hall and other City offices will close on Friday, March 31, in observance of César Chávez Day. All City offices will reopen on Monday, April 3. The Police and Fire Departments, along with other critical City services, will remain unaffected by the closure and will continue to provide service.

Customer Contact Center: The City’s Customer Contact Center will be closed on this City-observed holiday. An answering service will provide information and assistance to callers during the holiday. Non-emergency requests requiring follow-up will be routed to the proper department and handled during open business hours.

Library Schedule: The King Library will be open. All other City libraries will be closed and will resume regular hours on Monday, April 3. Please refer to the San José Public Library website at www.sjpl.org, for additional information.

Community Centers: Residents should check with their local community center for hours of operation during the holiday. Community Center information is available at www.sanjoseca.gov/prns or in the Citywide Activity Guide.

Garbage and Recycling Service: Collection will occur as normal on Friday, March 31. Contact your garbage, recycling or yard trimmings collection company to report missed collections, damaged carts, service issues or to change your cart size. Go to www.sjenvironment.org/lookup to find your waste collection company.

If you have any questions about City services, please call (408) 535-3500.