Upcoming meeting with Xi to be difficult, Trump says

Washington DC, Mar 30 (EFE).- The President of the United States on Thursday predicted a “very difficult” meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he has invited to his mansion in Florida (Mar-a-Lago) in early April.



“The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives,” Donald Trump said in two Twitter messages.



As Trump said on Twitter, the meeting agenda will have a strong economic and commercial nature.



During his campaign and also as President, Trump has blamed China – in addition to Mexico – for the US trade deficit and job losses due to offshore outsourcing, a trend that he has promised to change.



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Thursday that “40 percent of China’s trade surplus with the United States came from US companies in China.”



Lu also argued that bilateral trade has created 2.6 million jobs in the United States and said the two countries “are highly complementary.”