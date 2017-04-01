Venezuela’s Maduro rejects claims of constitutional breach

Caracas, Mar 31 (EFE).- Hours after his attorney general called the Supreme Court’s move to assume the powers of the opposition-run legislature a rupture of the constitutional order, President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that the only such breach in Venezuela’s recent history was the abortive 2002 coup against his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez.

The attempted putsch of April 11-13, 2002, “was led by the fascist right that controls the National Assembly,” Maduro told state television.

“And the then-secretariat of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the OAS (Organization of American States) endorsed it,” the leftist president recalled.

He described Attorney General Luisa Ortega’s criticism of this week’s Supreme Court decision as a discrepancy and announced that he was convening the National Defense Council to resolve the “impasse.”

The Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday that the unicameral National Assembly’s move early last year to ignore an earlier ruling by the tribunal and seat three lawmakers accused of electoral fraud – and thereby give the opposition a supermajority – put it in contempt of court.

The high court said it would assume all congressional responsibilities until the conflict over those legislators is resolved.

Ortega, a member of the Maduro administration, strongly criticized the court ruling.

“Several violations of the constitutional order and lack of recognition of the model of state enshrined in our constitution are evident … which constitutes a rupture of the constitutional order,” Ortega said earlier Friday in a speech.

Maduro said he did not know in advance that the Supreme Court would rule the way it did, nor that his attorney general would take a public stand against the court decision, proving – he added with heavy irony – that “there is a dictatorship” in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches “act in accord with the constitution and their consciences,” the president said.

He said that the underlying conflict between congress and the high court must be resolved through dialogue and in harmony with the constitution and laws, “not with extreme positions or by giving arguments to those who want to intervene in Venezuela.”

The National Assembly finds itself “minimized by its own errors, its own illegalities,” Maduro said, complaining of efforts by congress to force him from office and calls by some lawmakers for OAS intervention.

“I urge the Venezuelan opposition: return to the path of dialogue, return to the path of sovereignty,” he said.

The opposition has blasted this week’s move by the Supreme Court, which had already taken away the legislature’s budgetary authority in the wake of the opposition’s landslide victory in the December 2015 parliamentary elections.

Those elections marked a major turning point in Venezuelan politics, which has been dominated nearly 20 years by the leftist party of Chavez and Maduro.

Separately Friday, opposition two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles announced that an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS would be held on Monday or Tuesday and urged member-states attending that gathering to declare that a rupture in Venezuela’s constitutional order had occurred.

Capriles spoke to reporters after meeting with OAS chief Luis Almagro in Washington, saying he supports any type of sanction against Venezuela, including its suspension from the hemispheric body (which would require the vote of a two-thirds majority of its 35 members), if the Supreme Court ruling is not annulled.

After his announcement, diplomatic sources confirmed to EFE that a group of countries would formally petition the office of the chair of the OAS’ Permanent Council to call an extraordinary session on Venezuela for Monday.

Earlier Friday, Almagro issued the same request to that office, which is currently held by Belize but will be handed over to Bolivia – a close ally of Venezuela’s – on Saturday.