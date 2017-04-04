Trump donates 1st quarter salary to National Park Service

Washington, Apr 3 (EFE).- Donald Trump donated the first quarter of his presidential salary – a total of $78,333 – to the National Park Service, the White House announced Monday.

At his daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer displayed the check with Trump’s donation and handed it to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The National Park Service, which celebrated its centennial last year, is tasked with protecting and maintaining the country’s national parks and monuments, including US battlefields, and Trump is “proud” to contribute part of his yearly salary to that “important mission,” Spicer said.

The White House had announced in March that Trump was going to fulfill his promise to donate his salary as president, which amounts to a gross of $400,000 per year.

In addition, Spicer then ironically had asked the media to help the president decide where to allocate that money.

During the election campaign, the mogul promised that if he won last November’s presidential balloting, he would either donate his salary or return it to the Department of the Treasury.

Trump’s fortune amounts to as much at $3.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Later, during an interview with the CBS program “60 Minutes,” Trump said that – as president – he would take a yearly salary of just $1 because the law obligates the nation’s head of state to receive a salary.

Earlier this year, the president proposed budget cuts of $1.5 billion – 12 percent – for the Interior Department.