Trump offers Peru’s president assistance after floods

Washington DC, Apr 3 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Monday offered help to his Peruvian counterpart following the recent floods that left 101 dead in the South American country, the White House said in a statement.

While speaking on the phone with Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the recent loss of life and devastation in Peru caused by floods and landslides, before offering his assistance.

The US government has already provided Peru with $1.5 million in assistance, 10 helicopters and one plane to work in the northern areas of the country, which were severely hit by rains and floods.

Since December, Peru has been facing a climate emergency caused by the “El Nino” phenomenon, which occurs when the warming of the Pacific Ocean generates heavy rains, floods and landslides along the country’s coast, mainly in the north and center, including Lima.

Rains and floods have so far left 101 dead, while some 940,000 people have been reported affected.