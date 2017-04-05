Trump to advise Xi that he has lost patience with North Korea

Washington, Apr 4 (EFE).– US President Donald Trump this week will advise his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the “clock has now run out” on North Korea and Washington is placing “all options … on the table” to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program with or without Beijing’s help.



A senior White House official, requesting anonymity, made these remarks at a press conference on Xi’s scheduled meetings on Thursday and Friday with Trump at the mogul’s private Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump said on Sunday in an interview with The Financial Times that he is “totally” ready to act unilaterally against Pyongyang’s threats, adding that “If China is not going to solve (the problem of) North Korea, we will.”



It is expected, however, that Trump will pressure Xi during his meeting for China to adopt a tougher position vis-a-vis North Korea, something that Washington considers to be “urgent.”



“China has great influence over North Korea,” Trump said in his interview with The Financial Times. “And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.”



Specifically, Washington expects Beijing to strictly implement and enforce the UN sanctions against North Korea, given the fact that about “90 percent” of Pyongyang’s foreign trade is done with China, the official said.



Sometimes, one hears that Chinese “political” influence on North Korea has diminished, but – the official said – it still has the ability to “economically” influence the pariah regime of Kim Jong-un.



The US official refused to specify what Trump will do if China does not change its stance, saying only that the president will send a “clear signal” to Xi on the matter.



The Chinese president’s visit will last “24 hours” and will be conducted relatively informally on Thursday afternoon, when he will dine with Trump and their wives, but on Friday morning it will have a formal component with several meetings and a working luncheon.



It is expected that, besides discussing North Korea, Trump will broach the issue of the imbalance in trade flows between the US and China.



Another White House official said that the Trump administration wants to reduce systematic barriers to trade and investment that the Chinese have created and that are causing an imbalance in competitiveness for US firms in the Chinese market, but the official did not say whether the president will discuss the issue of currency manipulation by China.



Trump said in his interview with The Financial Times that he does not “want to talk about tariffs yet, perhaps the next time we meet,” referring to the possibility that the US could impose tariffs on certain Chinese products to make them less attractive in the US market.