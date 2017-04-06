Trump suggests taking harder line against Syria after chemical attack

Washington, Apr 5 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that he could adopt a tougher stance vis-a-vis the Bashar al-Assad regime after the “heinous” alleged chemical attack in Syria, adding that he will work intensively with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to “finally create peace between the Palestinians and Israel.”

At a press conference after meeting with the Jordanian monarch at the White House, Trump said that the attack on Tuesday had had a “big impact” on him, but he did not say precisely how he would respond and also avoided mentioning Russia, the country that the US State Department has said bears a moral responsibility for the incident.

“It’s very, very possible – and I will tell you, it’s already happened that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much” because of the attack, said Trump from the Rose Garden.

“What happened yesterday is unacceptable to me,” the president emphasized.

Trump said that he had been seeing television images of the aftermath of the attack, which killed more than 70 and wounded more than 200, and “it doesn’t get any worse than” killing “innocent children, innocent babies … with a chemical gas that is so lethal.”

“Their deaths were an affront to humanity,” the president said, adding that “these heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated.”

With the attack, the Syrian regime “crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line,” said Trump, referring to the expression used by his predecessor, Barack Obama, who warned in 2012 that the use of chemical weapons would be crossing a “red line” that would lead him to consider using military force against the Assad regime.

In his first reaction to the chemical attack, on Tuesday, Trump said that it had been “a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution,” particularly its drawing a red line and then doing “nothing” when the Syrian regime used those weapons in 2013.

On Wednesday, however, Trump acknowledged that the US response to the Syrian crisis is now his “responsibility,” not Obama’s, and he said he will act with “flexibility” in the conflict.

He did not, however, say whether he is now more disposed to intervening in the Syrian civil war, adding that he doesn’t “like to say where I’m going and what I doing” with regard to potential military moves.

Trump spoke shortly after Washington’s UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, suggested that the US could take unilateral measures in response to the attack, which the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition are blaming on each other.

Trump and Abdullah gave the impression in their press conference remarks that they were in agreement during their second meeting since the US leader took office.

The attack “is another testament to the failure of the international diplomacy to find the solutions to this crisis. But I believe under your leadership we will be able to unravel this very complicated situation,” the monarch told Trump in his own remarks.

The pair spoke about the advances made by the international coalition against the Islamic State, and Trump predicted that the fight against the jihadist terror organization in Iraq and Syria will be “shorter” than many people think.