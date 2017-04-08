2017 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum

The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi has about 20 miles worth of all-electric driving range before it switches over to being a regular hybrid. Other plug-in hybrids can go farther, but we think you’ll be happy with the Energi as a whole. Read more about what this plug-in Ford has to offer.

The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is most easily distinguished from last year’s model by its restyled front end and standard LED exterior lighting. Inside, Ford has replaced the previous MyFord Touch system with a new Sync 3 system infotainment interface, which is easier to use. A new rotary transmission selector and push-button engine start are standard on all Fusion Energi models, as is an 11-speaker audio system. On the upper end of the spectrum, a new Platinum trim level comes with almost all options available for the Fusion Energi as standard.

If you’re interested in one of the many electric vehicles on the market but aren’t sure that their limited ranges suit your needs, then a plug-in hybrid might be right up your alley. Unlike pure EVs, plug-in hybrids can tap into a gasoline-powered engine once the electricity runs out. The 2017 Ford Fusion Energi is just such a vehicle, and it is based on the excellent 2017 Ford Fusion, one of our highest-rated midsize sedans.

This means the Fusion Energi has a handsome exterior, high-quality interior appointments and room for five (although the batteries reduce the trunk space somewhat). Driven normally, it can travel up to 20 miles and at speeds up to 85 mph on electric power before the gasoline engine kicks on. After that, the hybrid power plant earns 38 mpg combined, a few less than the regular Fusion Hybrid.

There are a few other choices for a plug-in you might want to consider, though. The Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid midsize sedan offers a slightly longer range in EV mode (27 miles), and it’s a tad more fuel-efficient when the gas engine comes into play. It’s possible that Honda will reintroduce its Accord Plug-In Hybrid sedan for 2017, and Toyota will have its new plug-in Prius Prime. There’s also the Chevrolet Volt, which tops them all with an estimated 53 miles of plug-in electric range before it switches to gas. Overall, though, we like the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi. While its hybrid and EV credentials don’t really stand out in this class, the vehicle as a whole is pretty appealing.

Safety

With the full suite of safety features mentioned above, the Fusion Energi is a Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), and the cheapest way to get that is by grabbing a Titanium trim and adding the Driver Assistance package and the optional adaptive cruise, bringing your pre-incentive and rebate price to $35,505.

If you don’t go that route, the Fusion is still well-suited to a safe drive, despite the drawbacks of its extra weight and the eco-friendly tires that bring stopping distance to 130 feet. While the Fusion Energi hasn’t been specifically tested, the 2017 Fusion’s ratings were shuffled slightly compared to 2016. Frontal crash tests have dropped to a 4-star rating, while side impacts now earn 5 stars, an adjustment of 1 star in both categories, and while the overall rating for the Fusion is still at 5 stars, it should be noted that competitors got 5 stars across the board.