Inventors of all kinds attend Miami fair for independent creators

Miami, Apr 9 (EFE).- A broad spectrum of curious minds and lovers of scientific exploration are attending a fair for independent creators held in Miami that is proving to be a showcase for creativity and inventiveness with a Latin American stamp.

The “Maker Faire Miami,” which will conclude on Sunday, has transformed the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College (MDC), into a zone of experimentation, bringing together more than 150 exhibitors of all ages and backgrounds, from science students to adults with far-ranging imaginations.

The fair is a celebration of creativity and a stimulus for everyone, Miami Dade College president Eduardo Padron told EFE, alluding to the event dating back to 2006, when its first edition was held in San Francisco.

One never knows when many of the projects on display could improve someone’s life, Padron added.

The Miami fair, which began on Saturday and is expected to attract some 5,000 people during its two-day run, is a showcase for contraptions and devices that may become part of daily life in the years to come, including robots, unmanned aircraft and three-dimensional printing.

Four students of MDC Prof. Ramiro Almeida are completing a semester at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the self-driving vehicle program and are already creating full-size vehicles, he told EFE.

Almeida is working on a platform that will allow his students to develop their projects outside the classroom. He thinks that Miami is experiencing an “historic transformation” and needs to attract talent and projects that can be upscaled to the global level, a challenge to which the fair is contributing.

Ric Herrero, the founder of Mano Americas, one of the fair’s organizers, told EFE that he began to have a deep respect for innovation when he traveled to Cuba and saw how people there were “inventing” things there “out of practically nothing.”

Of the roughly 30 annual editions that are being developed for this fair, two are taking place this weekend – the one in Miami and another in Cairo. The next such event will take place later this month in Sachsen, Germany.