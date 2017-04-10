Trump condemns attacks on churches in Egypt

Washington DC, Apr 9 (EFE).- The President of the United States said Sunday he was sad to hear about the terrorist attacks on two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt and hoped that the Egyptian President will respond in the right way.

“So sad to hear of the terrorist attacks in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns. I have great confidence that President Al Sisi will handle situation properly,” Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Only a week ago, Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi met in the White House to discuss, among other things, the fight against Islamic State, which has now been blamed for the two attacks.

Palm Sunday in Egypt was blood-stained after the two attacks on Christian churches in Tanta Town, north of Cairo, and in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria by the hands of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

At least 27 people were killed and 77 wounded by an explosion during the mass inside St. George’s Cathedral in Tanta.

Shortly after, another explosion in Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, killed at least 17 people and left more than 40 injured.