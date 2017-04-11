US, Mexico and Canada to submit joint bid to host 2026 World Cup

New York, Apr 10 (EFE).- The soccer federations of the United States, Mexico and Canada on Monday announced their intention to present a joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made by the heads of the three organizations at an event held in New York. If the trio are successful in their bid, it would be the first time in the history of international soccer that three countries have jointly hosted the championship.

According to the announcement, 60 matches would be played in the US and 10 each in Mexico and Canada, with a total of 48 national teams vying for the trophy.

The candidacy of the three countries was announced at One World Trade Center in New York by Mexican soccer federation chief Decio de Maria, US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati and Canadian Soccer Federation president Victor Montagliani, who is also the head of CONCACAF.

“For the Federacion Mexicana de Futbol, and the entire Mexican soccer family, it is a source of pride to be candidates, along with the United States and Canada, to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” De Maria said, adding that “we have a unique opportunity to be the first country to host three World Cups. As such we are filled with pride and committed to make it the best ever.”

“This is a milestone day for U.S. Soccer and for CONCACAF. We gave careful consideration to the prospect of bidding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and ultimately feel strongly this is the right thing for our region and for our sport,” said Gulati, adding that US President Donald Trump is “supportive” of the candidacy and has “encouraged” it.

The final decision regarding who will host the 2026 World Cup will be made by FIFA in May 2020.

“The United States, Mexico and Canada have individually demonstrated their exceptional abilities to host world-class events,” Gulati said.

“When our nations come together as one – as we will for 2026 – there is no question the United States, Mexico and Canada will deliver an experience that will celebrate the game and serve players, supporters and partners alike,” he added.

The three nations, all members of CONCACAF, have hosted a total of 13 world soccer tourneys in various categories.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first in which 48 teams will compete, a situation that will require facilities and infrastructure that only these three countries can offer, the trio of soccer chiefs said.

The US hosted the 1994 World Cup and Mexico hosted the 1970 and 1986 tourneys, while Canada was the site for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Estados Unidos, México y Canadá se ofrecen para ser sede del Mundial de 2026

Nueva York, 10 abr (EFE).- Las federaciones de fútbol de Estados Unidos, México y Canadá anunciaron hoy su intención de presentar su candidatura conjunta para organizar el Mundial de 2026.

El anuncio fue hecho por directivos de las tres organizaciones en un acto organizado en Nueva York. De conseguirlo, sería la primera vez en el fútbol internacional que tres países organizan conjuntamente el campeonato.

De acuerdo con el anuncio, sesenta partidos se disputarían en Estados Unidos, diez en México y otros diez en Canadá, con la participación de 48 equipos.

La candidatura de los tres países fue anunciada en el One World Trade Center de Nueva York, en un acto en el que participaron los presidentes de las tres federaciones: el mexicano Decio de María, el estadounidense Sunil Gulati y el canadiense Victor Montagliani.

“Para mi país hoy es un día importante, porque es el día en el que se cumple uno de los objetivos del fútbol. Permite construir proyectos, sueños y emociones”, aseguró De María, quien fue testigo de cómo se construyó el estadio Azteca.

Por su parte, Gulati aseguró que esta candidatura cuenta con el “total apoyo” del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, quien está “especialmente satisfecho” de que México participe en la organización del Mundial.

La decisión final sobre la organización del torneo será adoptada por la FIFA en mayo de 2020.

“Estados Unidos, México y Canadá han demostrado individualmente su excepcional capacidad para ser sede de eventos de calidad mundial”, afirmó el presidente de la asociación estadounidense.

“Cuando nuestras tres naciones se juntan en una sola, como lo haremos para 2026, no hay dudas de que Estados Unidos, México y Canadá aportarán una experiencia que será una celebración para el deporte”, añadió Gulati.

Los tres países, integrantes de la Concacaf, han sido sede en el pasado de trece torneos mundiales de la FIFA en distintas categorías.

El de 2026 será el primero en el que competirán 48 equipos, lo que requerirá instalaciones e infraestructuras que sólo estos tres países pueden ofrecer, agregaron los dirigentes.

Estados Unidos ya fue sede de la Copa Mundo de 1994. México organizó los torneos de 1970 y 1986, mientras que Canadá fue sede del Mundial Femenino de 2015.