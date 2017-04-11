One of the two children injured in shooting at a California school dies

Los Angeles, USA, Apr 10 (EFE).- One of the two children injured in a shootout on Monday morning at an elementary school in San Bernardino, about a hundred miles east of Los Angeles, USA, has died as a result of the gunshot, according to authorities.

Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez is the third victim of this incident, in which an armed man burst into San Bernardino’s North Park School on Monday morning and shot his wife, who was a teacher at the school,shortly before committing suicide.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a news conference that the second student, 9, who was also injured in the shooting, has been hospitalized in a stable condition.

According to the investigators’ report, the attacker, identified as Cedric Anderson, 53, entered the classroom of his wife Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, holding a large-caliber revolver.

Without saying anything, Anderson fired his gun, killing his wife, and then committed suicide.

At the time of the incident, there were about 15 students and two other adults in the classroom.

Burguan said that the two children who were injured were standing close to Smith when Anderson opened fire, although they were not the target of the attack.

Burguan added that an investigation to find the motives for the attack remains open and that there has been no definitive conclusion yet.

However, Burguan noted “as preliminary information” that Anderson and Smith were only married for a “few months” and had been separated for about a month.

“No one has come forward to say they saw this coming,” he said.

He further explained that the murderer had a history of domestic violence, weapons and drug charges.