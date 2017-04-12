Trump says US ready to solve North Korea problem without China

Washington, Apr 11 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged China to help solve the North Korean problem, but said that if it doesn’t, his government is ready to go it alone, without the help of Beijing.



“North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.,” Trump said on his Twitter account in response to the repeated launches of ballistic missiles by Pyongyang.



He also said that during Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States last week, “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”



This weekend, the United States ordered the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its strike group into waters near North Korea as a sign of strength against the provocations of the Kim Jong-un regime.



For its part, North Korea said it is ready to respond to any “preemptive attack” by the United States and condemned the fact that one of its aircraft carriers was being sent to the area.



The US government’s decision came after a meeting of Trump and Xi in Florida, their first, during which they discussed the need to avoid further provocations from Pyongyang, an ally of Beijing.



On the eve of the Trump’s meeting with Xi, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.



North Korea’s progress in armaments has accelerated since Kim Jong-un became the nation’s supreme leader five years ago, with improved missiles and launch systems, though it still trails the capabilities of the nuclear powers.



The US president has stated that he is ready to take unilateral action if China fails to control its ally.