Former beauty queen Alicia Machado bares all for PETA’s campaign against fur

Miami, Apr 12 (EFE).- Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado is baring it all for PETA Latino’s anti-fur campaign, vowing that she would “rather go naked than wear fur” in a new ad.

The 40-year-old Venezuelan-born beauty shows off her curves as part of a campaign “to spread the word about the cruelty involved in fur production,” PETA said in a statement.

Machado, who was Miss Universe 1996, urged the public to stop buying garments made with furs.

“When an animal is bred to be killed, to make clothing, it is monstrous,” Machado said.

The actress and former beauty queen said fur “is something that is terribly cruel, and I think it is the biggest example of the frivolity and superficiality that human beings are capable of.”