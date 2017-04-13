Trump says he’s keeping North Korea military strategy under wraps

Washington, Apr 12 (efe_epa).- US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was not going to reveal his military plans for dealing with North Korea, where a Navy strike group is being deployed.

“We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business Network (FBN).

“We have submarines. Very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier, that I can tell you.”

The president refused, however, to discuss the US military strategy for dealing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“You never know, do you? You never know,” Trump said, adding that he would not follow former President Barack Obama’s habit of tipping off adversaries to possible military options.

“You know I don’t talk about the military,” Trump told FBN.

Last week, Trump ordered the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its battle group deployed off the Korean Peninsula as a show of force.

“He is doing the wrong thing,” Trump said, referring to the North Korean leader.

Washington has warned North Korea about its missile launches, which threaten South Korea and Japan, both key US allies in Asia.

On Tuesday, Trump warned China, North Korea’s main ally, that he would not hesitate to deal with the situation unilaterally.