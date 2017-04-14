Durant leads Golden State Warriors to victory in last regular season game

International Sports Desk, Apr 13- Kevin Durant put up 29 points as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-94 on Wednesday in Oakland.

The Warriors finished the regular season with the best record in the league (67-15) and the first seed in the Western Conference playoffs, which had already been effectively secured with several games to spare.

Golden State will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the finals, with game one scheduled for Sunday night at the Oracle Arena.

Point guard Stephen Curry added 20 points to Durant’s impressive haul, while Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green were rested as the Warriors continued their preparations for the post-season.

Golden State again enter the playoffs as favorites, and will be hoping to claim the franchise’s second NBA championship in three years.

The Warriors were widely expected to win last year’s trophy, but after establishing a 3-1 series lead, were pegged back by the Lebron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.