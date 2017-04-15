Electoral Council of Ecuador says it will conduct a vote recount

Quito, Apr 13 (EFE).- The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador decided on Thursday to carry out a new recount, of 1,275,450 votes from the Apr. 2 elections, in response to a request made on Wednesday by the center-right Creating Opportunities (CREO) party and PAIS Alliance (AP), the left-wing ruling party.



According to the CNE, the decision, which includes a review of about 3,865 polling station statements, was adopted at the request of both parties after the electoral result indicated that Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate from the AP, won the election with 51.15 percent, while the aspiring opponent, Guillermo Lasso, garnered 48.85 percent.



The new round of vote counting will take place at Coliseo Ruminahui, an indoor sports arena, on Apr. 18 in Quito.



The electoral council also said it respectfully welcomed the proposal made by both political organizations for the votes to be reviewed.