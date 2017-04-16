Thousands of US protesters demand to see Trump tax returns

Washington, Apr 15 (EFE).- Thousands of Americans are protesting Saturday in dozens of marches organized around the country to demand that President Donald Trump publish his tax returns, as all of his predecessors have done.



The “Tax March” movement has called for protests to begin a noon, coinciding with the day by which Americans traditionally must have filed their tax returns, though this year because April 15 fell on the weekend and Monday is a local holiday in Washington, taxes need not be in until Tuesday, April 18.



The largest marches are expected in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, where protesters will march from the Capitol, seat of the US Congress, to the White House.



Florida activists have planned dozens of marches in the state, the most notable of which will proceed from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach to the entrance of the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he is spending the weekend.



The movement asks for “transparency” and complains in a statement on its Web site that “despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so (published his tax returns) – breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process.”



The statement rejects the Trump government’s excuse that “people don’t care,” and recalls an ABC/Washington Post survey that showed 74 percent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, want to know the president’s tax history.



During Trump’s presidential campaign, he kept postponing the release of his tax returns with the excuse that they were being audited.



Two days after Trump entered the White House last Jan. 20, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said the president was not going to disclose his tax situation because it became obvious during the campaign that it was a subject that US citizens really didn’t care about.