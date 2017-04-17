2017 Volkswagen Jetta SEL

For 2017, the Jetta lineup loses its diesel and hybrid offerings, and has been trimmed to four trims. Even base models now get a rearview camera standard, and the blind-spot monitoring safety system is standard starting on Jetta SE models.

Broadly speaking, Volkswagen gives its 2017 lineup a significant boost in terms of driver-assistance and collision-avoidance technologies, either adding them as standard equipment or making them available at lower cost.

The company has also pared down the number of trim level variations for several of its models, and has dropped both the Eos convertible and the Jetta Hybrid from the lineup. The only debut for 2017 is the Golf Alltrack, which essentially applies a Subaru Outbacktreatment to the Golf SportWagen model.

Volkswagen Jetta

Lineup trimmed to S, SE, SEL, SEL Premium, and GLI SE

All versions add standard equipment compared with last year

Jetta Hybrid is cancelled

Interior

The Jetta 5-passenger sedan offers good interior space, though rear legroom can’t quite match that of the Toyota Corolla. At 15.5 cubic feet, the Jetta’s trunk is as big as that of a midsize sedan. The Jetta’s interior feels minimalist and clean, with DNA from its European cousin Audi.

We like small touches such as the adjustable armrest between the driver and passenger that comes on all but base models, and the 1-touch power operation for all four windows. Unlike competitors, genuine leather seating isn’t offered — just V-Tex Leatherette. All Jettas come with a simple-to-use touch-screen audio system.

Exterior

As with its sleek yet minimalistic interior, the 2017 Jetta’s exterior styling favors quiet sophistication over swooping lines, a massive grille or — heaven forbid — a giant rear spoiler. This is European subtlety, clean and simple. We’re rather fond of this approach, and while the Jetta may not scream, “Look at me,” we wager it will stand the test of time better than a fair share of its rivals.

Jetta GLI models can be spotted via their unique front fascia with a red line running across the grille, red brake calipers and a small rear spoiler built into the trunk.