Kenyans take the honors in Boston Marathon

Boston, Apr 17 (EFE).- Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat were the winners here Monday in the respective men’s and women’s categories of the 121st Boston Marathon.

Kirui completed the course in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds.

Second place went to US Olympian Galen Rupp, with a time of 2:09:58. Japan’s Suguru Osaki finished third at 2:10:28.

It was the first Boston Marathon for both Kirui and Galen, who took the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

With past victories in the Los Angeles, New York, and London marathons under her belt, the 37-year-old Kiplagat won the Boston event on her first try, posting a time of 2:21:52.

Rose Chelimo of Bahrain finished 59 seconds after the Kenyan, while US runners Jordan Hasay and Desiree Linden rounded out the top four.