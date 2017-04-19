Ecuador electoral officials begins vote recount in presidential election

Quito, Apr 18 (EFE).- Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) kicked off the recount of more than 1.2 million of the votes cast during the presidential election last April 2 that pitted the ruling party’s Lenin Moreno against opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso to choose the successor to President Rafael Correa.



CNE head Juan Pablo Pozo said that more than 3,800 electoral packets containing more than 1.2 million votes will be opened for the partial recount, and that they will be recounted following the request by the two political organizations that had candidates running to win the presidency.



The candidates in the balloting early this month were Moreno for the leftist ruling party Alianza Pais (AP) and Lasso for the center-right CREO movement, allied with SUMA.



Pozo said the electoral council worked openly and transparently during the entire electoral process, and continues to do so now that the balloting is over. He added that all the objections presented by the political groups involved have been considered during the recount.



Also gathering at the recount site, where 177 tables have been installed for CNE officials, are representatives of international organizations and delegates of the ruling party but none from the opposition, which had announced that it would not attend because it had asked for a total recount of the vote, not a partial one as is taking place.



Pozo defended the impartiality of his institution in the process, but emphasized that it will not be impartial when subjected to “infamy and lies.”



“Democracy has room for all voices, for a plurality of voices, for respectful voices, for all the political organizations,” but not for aggression, insults or pressure, he said.



The recount of votes is “not only for democracy,” but also for “our dignity and for the truth,” Pozo said, while rejecting the complaints of alleged fraud made by the opposition.



According to the National Electoral Council, the results of the presidential elections last April 2 gave 51.15 percent of the vote to Moreno and 48.85 percent to Lasso.