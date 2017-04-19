Ex-NFL player serving life sentence for murder commits suicide in prison

Washington, Apr 19 (EFE).- A former NFL player who was serving a life sentence for murder committed suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

Aaron Hernandez hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, according to a statement, which said the inmate had attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming it with several items.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted on the ex-tight end for the New England Patriots after he was discovered by corrections officers at 3:05 am. He was then rushed to UMASS Leominster hospital but was pronounced dead there at 4:07 am.

Hernandez was convicted of life in prison without the possibility of parole in April 2015 for killing a semi-professional American football player, Odin Lloyd, outside a nightclub in Boston two years earlier.

Lloyd had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s financee.

Just five days before he took his own life, a Massachusetts jury found Hernandez not guilty of the drive-by murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Hurtado in Boston in 2012.

Hernandez was a star player for the Patriots from 2010 until early 2013, forming an elite tight-end combination with Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots cut Hernandez in 2013 after he was arrested for the killing of Lloyd.

His death comes on the same day the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is scheduled to welcome members of the Super Bowl-winning Patriots to the White House.