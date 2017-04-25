Elton John cancels upcoming concerts in the US due to bacterial infection

Los Angeles, USA, Apr 24 (EFE).- British musician Elton John had to cancel his upcoming concerts in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was to perform during April and May, after contracting a painful and unusual bacterial infection, according to a statement released on Monday by his publicist.

The 70-year-old singer had to call off eight concerts in “the City of Sin,” to be performed between Apr. 25 and May 5, as he became violently ill during his recent tour of South America.

“During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill,” the statement read.

“Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors’ advice,” the press release added.

The musician’s representatives said that John contracted a “rare and potentially deadly” bacterial infection. In any case, the artist is expected to fully recover and return to the stage on June 3 in Twickenham, England.

The cancellations also include a show scheduled for May 6 in Bakersfield, California.

It is currently unknown whether those concerts will be rescheduled for a later date.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said in a statement, adding “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”