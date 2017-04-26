Maduro: 29 people killed in Venezuela protests

Caracas, Apr 25 (EFE).- The president of Venezuela said Tuesday that the anti-government protests in recent weeks caused the death of 29 people and losses of 100 billion Bolivars ($140 million) and laid the blame on “right-wing terrorists.”

“Since April 6, when this offensive of assault of the power was convened by the MUD (Democratic Unity Roundtable), there have been 29 compatriots who have been killed because of the right-wing,” Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said during an act among pro-Chavez “Chavista” workers in Caracas.

The president said that “a lot of those killers are in prison” and others are being sought.

“I call on the working class to support me to achieve peace. Help me, support me, give all the support to the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police). Applause to the National Guard, Bolivarian National Police, defenders of peace and of the people,” he added.

Maduro said that the protests, among other goals, are aimed at halting “the economic recovery” of Venezuela which began to take off about three months ago, and that these demonstrations against his government have left “economic losses of more than 100 billion Bolivars.”

The death toll which the president gave did not match with the one provided by Venezuela’s Attorney General, Luisa Ortega Diaz, who reported that the demonstrations left 26 dead, more than 430 wounded, and more than a thousand arrested, 65 of whom remain detained.

Demonstrations in Venezuela erupted after the Venezuelan Supreme Court issued two sentences, which were later partially reversed, to reduce the powers of the opposition-majority parliament and limit the immunity of legislators.

The protesters are calling for the constitution to be restored, elections to be convened, political prisoners to be freed and a humanitarian channel to be opened for food and medicine to enter the country, among other demands.