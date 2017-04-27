US gov’t launches office for victims of illegal immigrant crime

Washington, Apr 26 (EFE).- The secretary of the United States’ Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday launched an office aimed at giving voice to the victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants.

John Kelly said the office would help these crime victims obtain information about the judicial process.

“All crime is terrible. But these victims are unique – and too often ignored,” Kelly said at a press conference in Washington that was attended by some victims of these crimes.

“They are casualties of crimes that should never have taken place, because the people who victimized them oftentimes should not have been in the country in the first place,” he added.

The support offered by the newly launched Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office will include a hotline for answering questions from victims and assistance signing up to receive automated custody status information about an undocumented migrant.

US President Donald Trump announced the creation of this office as part of a broader executive order on immigration that he signed on Jan. 25, less than a week after taking office.