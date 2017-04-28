Alphabet’s Q1 earnings soar due to more mobile and advertising searches

Washington, Apr 27 (EFE).- Google’s parent company Alphabet exceeded market estimates in the first quarter of the year when it reported Thursday a 29 percent increase in net profit due to increased searches on mobile devices, YouTube advertising sales and Google Play improvements.

In the first three months of the year, Alphabet garnered a net profit of $ 5.43 billion, from a revenue of $ 24.7 billion until the end of March.

About $21.41 billion of the revenue came from advertising, while $3.1 billion was derived from other sources of income and the other $244 million stemmed from “bets”, as Alphabet calls sub-companies and projects that the tech cooperate has in place to diversify its sources of income.

The company also added that its operating income amounted to $6,568 million, projecting a 27 percent increase from last year, and the earnings per share were $7.73.

The company also revealed that the number of clicks on ads, one of Alphabet’s top income sources, was up by 44 percent.

Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s CFO, said that ” Our excellent results represent a terrific start to 2017, with revenues up 22 percent versus the first quarter of 2016 and 24 percent on a constant currency basis. .”

“We clearly continue to benefit from our ongoing investments in product innovation and have great momentum in our new businesses across Alphabet,” she added.

During a conference call with analysts and media, Porat also revealed that Alphabet was exploring many options to commercialize its autonomous car technology, a project which is under the supervision of Waymo, Alphabet’s automobile development unit, in collaboration with Fiat Chrysler (FCA).

Waymo also announced that he will initiate a program in Phoenix, Arizona, where some inhabitants of the city will be able to use the autonomous Pacifica car.