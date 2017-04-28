Alphabet’s Q1 earnings soar due to more mobile and advertising searches

Google co-founder and President of Google’s parent company Alphabet American Sergey Brin during the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 19 January 2017. The meeting brings together enterpreneurs, scientists, chief executive and political leaders in Davos January 17 to 20. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON
Washington, Apr 27 (EFE).- Google’s parent company Alphabet exceeded market estimates in the first quarter of the year when it reported Thursday a 29 percent increase in net profit due to increased searches on mobile devices, YouTube advertising sales and Google Play improvements.
In the first three months of the year, Alphabet garnered a net profit of $ 5.43 billion, from a revenue of $ 24.7 billion until the end of March.
About $21.41 billion of the revenue came from advertising, while $3.1 billion was derived from other sources of income and the other $244 million stemmed from “bets”, as Alphabet calls sub-companies and projects that the tech cooperate has in place to diversify its sources of income.
The company also added that its operating income amounted to $6,568 million, projecting a 27 percent increase from last year, and the earnings per share were $7.73.
The company also revealed that the number of clicks on ads, one of Alphabet’s top income sources, was up by 44 percent.
Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s CFO, said that ” Our excellent results represent a terrific start to 2017, with revenues up 22 percent versus the first quarter of 2016 and 24 percent on a constant currency basis. .”
“We clearly continue to benefit from our ongoing investments in product innovation and have great momentum in our new businesses across Alphabet,” she added.
During a conference call with analysts and media, Porat also revealed that Alphabet was exploring many options to commercialize its autonomous car technology, a project which is under the supervision of Waymo, Alphabet’s automobile development unit, in collaboration with Fiat Chrysler (FCA).
Waymo also announced that he will initiate a program in Phoenix, Arizona, where some inhabitants of the city will be able to use the autonomous Pacifica car.
