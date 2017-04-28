Pentagon investigating foreign payments to ex-Trump adviser

Washington, Apr 27 (efe-epa).- The Pentagon is investigating whether former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to fulfill his obligation to report payments he received from foreign governments after a visit to Moscow in 2015.

US lawmakers reported Thursday that the internal auditing department of the Defense Intelligence Agency notified them two weeks ago that it is investigating whether the retired general failed to receive the required authorization prior to being paid some $45,000 in 2015 by Russia.

Flynn allegedly received the money in exchange for his participation that year in a gala for the 10th anniversary of Russia’s RT television, a dinner at which he shared a table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Flynn’s company – Flynn Intel Group – last year received $530,000 from a Turkish interest group, something that should have been reported to the Justice Department every six months and which he did not do.

The DIA, which Flynn headed until 2014, warned him upon his departure that he could not receive money in the form of donations or payments for services from foreign governments and assured Congress that it has no evidence to date that the retired official reported or requested permission to receive money from Moscow.

Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February after it emerged that he had hidden his Russian contacts from Vice President Mike Pence, is being investigated by a special legislative commission about his links to Russia.

The Defense Department investigation could freeze the payment of Flynn’s pension as a retired army general, as well as provide evidence in the probe Congress is conducting to determine if there was any Russian attempt to influence the result of the November election to favor Trump.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, said that the former Trump adviser, one of the most hawkish voices against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the election campaign, did report his payments from Russia.