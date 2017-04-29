FIFA chief touts unprecedented investment in small countries

Santo Domingo, Apr 28 (EFE).- FIFA’s president said here Friday that soccer’s world governing body would continue to invest in youth categories and noted that during his tenure spending on developing the game in small countries had increased five-fold.

Gianni Infantino made his remarks in a press conference at a hotel in Santo Domingo, where he was joined by the president of the Dominican Republic’s soccer federation, Osiris Guzman.

He touted FIFA’s investment in the smallest countries, saying that the governing body’s member associations now have access to $1.25 million annually to run their various development programs, up from $250,000 previously and an increase that he said was unprecedented.

The Dominican Republic is among those beneficiaries, according to Infantino, who has been FIFA’s president since Feb. 26, 2016.

He acknowledged that FIFA’s image had been tarnished by scandal under the previous administration but said one way of restoring the organization’s reputation was to work with young people and implement serious development programs.

Infantino is in the Dominican Republic as part of a tour of the Americas, having earlier taken part Tuesday in a meeting of South America’s Conmebol soccer confederation in Santiago.