Luis Miguel free on bail after his arrest in the US

Los Angeles, May 2 (EFE).- Mexican singer Luis Miguel was released on bail after being arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles for failing to appear in court in a case that pits him against his former manager, William Brockhaus, an attorney for Brockhaus told EFE.

A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service, the office that enforces the orders of federal courts, told EFE that the artist was released after posting bail and appearing Tuesday before Judge Virginia A. Phillips.

Luis Miguel was arrested for refusing several times to appear in court for hearings in the Brockhaus case.

A federal judge in Los Angeles, according to judicial documents, warned the singer on March 24 that if he failed to appear in court, an arrest warrant would be issued for him.

Attorney Amy B. Messigian told EFE on April 17 that Federal District Court Judge Virginia A. Phillips had signed an arrest warrant for Luis Miguel for “contempt of court.”

Brockhaus sued Luis Miguel for more than $1 million in commissions plus interest and attorney’s fees, alleging breach of contract.

Brockhaus served as the singer’s manager from 2013 to 2015.

In January, Phillips ordered the seizure of a Rolls Royce belonging to the singer.

Meanwhile last February the request was made for a deposition by one Joe Madera, an assistant very close to Luis Miguel for many years, for his suspected knowledge of facts needed in court.

“A questioning of Madera before the judge is necessary to know the whereabouts of the property of Luis Miguel,” attorney Kenneth J. Kelly said in a statement, also on behalf of Brockhaus.