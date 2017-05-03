San José Holds Small Business Summit May 5, 2017

Event provides support for new and startup businesses from City, SBA, eBay, others

SAN JOSE, CA – As part of National Small Business Week celebrations, the City of San José will hold the Sixth Annual Entrepreneurship and Innovation Summit on Friday, May 5, 2017 with workshops, panel discussions, and a resource fair to help startups and established companies grow and thrive in San José. The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the San José City Hall Rotunda, 200 East Santa Clara Street, in English with simultaneous translation in Spanish and Vietnamese.

The event will be introduced by San José Mayor Sam Liccardo who will be joined by eBay’s Chief Diversity Officer, Damien Hooper-Campbell.

“Small businesses help drive our local economy and contribute to the vibrancy of our diverse neighborhoods,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo. “As we celebrate our small businesses’ many contributions to our community, we also reiterate our commitment to ensuring that businesses of all sizes can locate, grow and thrive in our city.”

Organized by the City’s BusinessOwnerSpace.com program, the Summit’s sponsors include eBay, Wells Fargo, and work2future. Their representatives, along with more than 20 organizations, including the County of Santa Clara, Small Business Administration, SBDC, the silicon valley organization, SCORE, Kiva, AnewAmerica, and the US Patent and Trademark Office will be present to help participants.

Leading industry experts will offer workshops and insight on accessing capital, marketing, real estate basics, selling to large organizations, growing manufacturing companies, restaurant permitting, and free business resources. Spanish and Vietnamese interpretation at the workshops will expand access to this information. In an open forum session, City staff and elected officials will hear small businesses concerns and observations about changes to the business tax, implementation of the voter approved Opportunity to Work initiative, and changes to minimum wages in the area.

“We are delighted to have eBay collaborating with BusinessOwnerSpace.com and other partners to make these resources available to small businesses in San José and beyond,” said Jeff Ruster, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the City of San Jose. “Small businesses, most of which are immigrant-owned, are the cornerstone to the local economy and community.”