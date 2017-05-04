US House of Representatives to vote on Trump’s new health law

Washington, May 3 (EFE) .- The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on the Trump administration’s new health law with which the Republicans want to repeal former President Barack Obama’s, “Obamacare,” legislative sources confirmed Wednesday.

The vote comes after Republicans suspended the ballot on a new health law in March for lack of support, despite enjoying a large majority in Congress, and US President Donald Trump decided to freeze the project.

Republicans seem to have already won the necessary votes needed to pass the bill after agreeing with their ultra conservative sector, although some moderate congressmen now oppose the bill.