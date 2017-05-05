Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell unveil their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, USA, May 4 (EFE).- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, one of the most respected celebrity couples of American cinema, on Thursday unveiled their stars on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hawn took the occasion to reminisce on her beginning in the entertainment business as a dancer and reflected upon her personal and professional decisions that led her up to this point.

“That star is part of ‘yes.’ I really went through something then because I didn’t know what it meant to be a star when people didn’t know who I was,” said Hawn while pointing at her star plaque on the Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Kurt Russell said that the event reminded him of how fortunate it was to be able to work with talented people throughout his career, a path he compared to a brief and beautiful summer camp.

“To you, Goldie, I owe you my wonderful life,” the actor summed up.

Kate Hudson, who is the daughter from Goldie Hawn’s marriage to Bill Hudson but grew up with Russell, revealed that despite their successful career the couple always prioritized being with family, saying “their philosophy is family first.”

Reese Witherspoon attended the event holding a plaque saying “I love Goldie” to honor her idol, saying Hawn’s role in “Wildcats” (1986) taught her to be feminine, fun and loving.

Hawn “changed the possibilities of what women can do in film,” she added.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said he was surprised by the fact that Russell still did not have a star and said it was wonderful that they were finally giving him this recognition.

Hawn received the 2,609th star and Russell the 2,610th star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.