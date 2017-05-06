Warriors seal sixth straight playoff win as Jazz fall flat

International Sports Desk, May 5.- Kevin Durant led the scoring for Golden State’s dominant offense as the Warriors won their sixth consecutive postseason game to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.



Durant posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on Thursday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, while the Warriors also benefited from Stephen Curry’s and Draymond Green’s high-scoring, the pair putting up 23 and 21 points respectively.



Much of the damage was inflicted in the early stages as the Warriors raced out into an 18-point advantage by the end of the first quarter, and never looked like relinquishing the lead to the Jazz.



The Warriors supplemented their attacking firepower with an excellent defensive display.



Green was particularly impressive with his six defensive rebounds and four steals.



Despite Gordon Hayward’s best efforts and impressive 33 points, the Jazz were never able to really trouble the hosts, Rudy Gobert and Shelvin Mack the only other Utah players managing double figures.



Game three will be held at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday.