Earthquakes Blank Timbers 3-0, Earn Second Consecutive Win

Wondolowski notches brace, becomes MLS all-time leading goal scorer against Timbers SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Saturday night to remain undefeated at Avaya Stadium this season (3-0-2). Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored a brace and added an assist in the Quakes’ fourth victory of the 2017 MLS regular season (4-3-3). Facing a Timbers side that entered Saturday’s match as the second-ranked team in the Western Conference, San Jose put together a complete performance that included holding leading scorer Fanendo Adi without a single shot on target in his 83 minutes. Earthquakes midfielder Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring in the eighth minute, notching his second goal of the season from Wondolowski’s fifth assist. Wondolowski doubled the lead in the 31st minute and later snagged his second goal of the night in the 55th, both on assists from Florian Jungwirth, to make the final score 3-0. The Quakes captain has now scored 10 goals in 13 games against the Timbers and leads the league in all-time goals against the Oregon side. With the result, the Quakes earned back-to-back wins for the second time this season and have lost just one of their last six matches (2-1-3) dating back to April 8. San Jose has earned shutouts in three of their last four games, with three of those matches away from Avaya Stadium. The Quakes will now hit the road to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. PT. The match will air live on UniMas, KNBR 1050 and 1370 KZSF. Scoring Summary: SJ – Jahmir Hyka (Chris Wondolowski) 8; SJ – Chris Wondolowski (Florian Jungwirth) 31; SJ – Chris Wondolowski (Florian Jungwirth) 55. Misconduct Summary: POR – Darren Mattocks (caution) 45; POR – Sebastian Blanco (caution) 66; POR – Vytas Andriuskevicius (caution) 90+2. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: David Bingham; Kofi Sarkodie, Florian Jungwirth, Victor Bernardez, Cordell Cato; Danny Hoesen, Anibal Godoy, Darwin Ceren, Jahmir Hyka (Simon Dawkins 80); Marco Ureña (Tommy Thompson 88), Chris Wondolowski. SHOTS: 17, SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 14; CORNER KICKS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1. PORTLAND TIMBERS: Jeff Attinella; Alvas Powell, Lawrence Olum, Liam Ridgewell, Vytas Andriuskevicius; Diego Chara, David Guzman, Dairon Asprilla (Jack Barmby 57), Sebastian Blanco, Darren Mattocks (Victor Arboleda 63); Fanendo Adi (Jeremy Ebobisse 83). SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 22; CORNER KICKS: 7; OFFSIDES: 0. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH DOMINIC KINNEAR On the level of execution:

“It was a good 90 minutes. We were focused. Obviously when you look across the hallway (at Portland) you understand we were playing a good attacking team with good options, so you can’t let your guard down at all. They had some moments where they were controlling the game and had chances, but I thought overall we were good on both sides of the ball. Good performances, good goals and a great three points for us.” On Florian Jungwirth and Victor Bernardez in the back:

“The thing we want from Florian if he does have time to with the ball is to continue to drift into space because we think he’s a good soccer player. He and Victor (Bernardez) were both very good tonight. Fanendo Adi is more than a handful, and I thought Victor’s performance was strong. It was something we needed from him tonight, and Florian stepping into the midfield with the ball was a benefit for us on a couple of occasions.” SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI Overall thoughts on game:

“It was one of those games you really love playing in. It was nice to really click, especially offensively, and see the final result. We had a lot of confidence coming into this game and felt we really took advantage of that.” SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES GOALKEEPER DAVID BINGHAM On the atmosphere during game:

“I think we have the best fans in the league. Everyone says that but you look back through time and the times we’ve struggled or we’re not playing well, they still show up. That’s commitment from our fan base and we want to repay them. We’re hoping they’re having a blast this year and we want to keep it going.”