Yates: I told White House Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail

Washington, May 8 (EFE).- The career prosecutor who briefly served as acting US attorney general told a Senate hearing Monday that she warned the White House in January that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow because he had lied about discussions with the Russian ambassador.

Before a Senate judiciary subcommittee, Sally Yates on Monday publicly explained for the first time that she warned a White House adviser that Flynn had lied in telling Vice President Mike Pence that his conversations with the Russian ambassador did not touch on the issue of the sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama.

Lying about this “was a problem because not only did we believe that the Russians knew this but that they likely had proof of this information,” she said, referring to the possibility of a Russian transcript of the talks with Flynn.

“And that created a compromise situation, a situation where the national security advisor essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians.”

She added that she had two face-to-face meetings and a telephone call with White House legal counsel Donald McGahn to alert him about Flynn’s conversations with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak.

In what became the Trump administration’s first political crisis, Flynn resigned in February for lying to Pence and other top officials about his Dec. 29 conversations with the Russians, before the president-elect took office.

Flynn said that he had spoken with the Russian ambassador about his vacations, but in reality he spoke with Kislyak about the sanctions imposed by Obama on Russian intelligence officials for the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the presidential election won by Trump.

In her own conversations with the White House, Yates said that there were differences between the content of Flynn’s talks and the way the government was describing them, given that Pence in a CBS interview on Jan. 15 said that Obama’s sanctions had not been part of the former general’s conversations with the Russian envoy.

Yates said she and her staff thought that Pence had the right to know that the information he was giving to the American people was not true, but above all she made the decision to inform the White House because the Russians could potentially use “compromising” material to gain “influence” with an important member of the executive branch like the national security adviser.

Trump ended up asking Flynn to resign on Feb. 13, but allegedly two weeks earlier on Jan. 26 Yates had already told the government about the adviser’s Russian contacts.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Yates about the nature of her conversations with the White House to try and determine if the Trump administration put Americans in danger by delaying more than two weeks before asking Flynn to resign, although it already had information about his Russian contacts.

Yates answered that she and her staff knew that it was not a good situation and so they wanted the government to know, adding that it was the responsibility of the White House to “take measures” to deal with the matter.

Russia denied interfering in any way in the election and Trump has rejected all accusations or suggestions about any coordination between his team and the Kremlin with an eye toward influencing the election.