US to supply Syrian Kurds with heavy weapons

Washington, May 9 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump has authorized the provision of heavy weapons to Syrian Kurdish militias fighting to drive Islamic State from the city of Raqqa, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump approved the plan to provide weaponry “as necessary to ensure a clear victory” as Kurdish fighters and other pro-govenment troops continue their offensive against Raqqa, the Islamic State terrorist group’s most important bastion in Syria, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in his Tuesday press briefing.

Trump’s decision is intended to support the operations of the main Syrian Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is integrated into the rebel coalition known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that operates in northern Syria.

The decision runs counter to the desires of the Turkish government, which considers the YPG to be an extension of the Kurdish terrorist organization operating in Turkey.

However, Washington sees the Kurds as its most capable military ally against the jihadists in northern and eastern Syria.

When asked if Trump had informed Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan about the policy shift, Spicer said that he did not know, but stated that “We are keenly aware of the security concerns of our coalition partner Turkey.”

“We want to reassure the people and government of Turkey that the US is committed to preventing additional security risks and protecting our NATO ally,” he added.

“The US continues to prioritize our support for Arab elements of the SDF. Raqqa and all liberated territory should return to the governance of local Syrian Arabs,” Spicer said.

Erdogan will visit Trump in Washington next week, while one of his advisers, Ibrahim Kalin, met on Tuesday with Thomas Shannon, the No. 2 State Department official.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that he had spoken with Turkey, specifically to discuss differences over a US alliance with the Syrian Kurds in the fight against the IS.