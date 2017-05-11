US Senate orders Trump’s former adviser to hand over documents on Russia

Washington DC, May 10 (EFE).- The United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday ordered retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to the US president, to hand over documents related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a statement by the committee.

It is the first subpoena issued by this committee during its investigation into US President Donald Trump’s campaign links to the Kremlin.

The committee previously requested the voluntary handover of the documents in an April 28 letter to Flynn, who declined to cooperate, according to a joint statement by committee chairman Republican Richard Burr and vice chairman Democrat Mark Warner.

The former adviser said he would speak to the committee if it granted him immunity from prosecution, but this was rejected.

Burr previously warned he would issue subpoenas for those who did not cooperate with the investigation.

“Everything has been voluntary up to this point, and we’ve interviewed a lot of people and I want to continue to do it in a voluntary fashion. But if in fact the production of things that we need are not provided, then we have a host of tools,” Burr told The Washington Post newspaper.

Flynn has come under scrutiny since Trump assumed the presidency in January.

The retired three-star Army general advised Trump on foreign policy during the campaign and was subsequently appointed national security adviser – a position he was forced to resign after lying about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the US in Washington.

Flynn and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak held talks before the Nov. 8 presidential elections as well as during the transition period between President Barack Obama’s government and the current administration.

In addition, the Pentagon is investigating whether Flynn failed to comply with the obligation to report his contacts and monetary payments from foreign governments following a visit to Moscow in 2015.