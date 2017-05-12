Mexican actress to reprise her role in “La reina del sur”

Miami, May 11 (EFE).- A prominent Mexican actress will reprise her role as a drug kingpin in the second season of the hit Spanish-language telenovela “La reina del sur” (Queen of the South), United States television network Telemundo announced Thursday.



Kate del Castillo once again will play the main character – Teresa Mendoza – in the series, which is based on the like-named book by Spanish author Arturo Perez Reverte.



The first season of the series aired in 2011.



“Eight years after disappearing without a trace and living a peaceful, idyllic life in the Italian countryside, Teresa’s past finally catches up with her. She is forced to return to Mexico and the dangerous world of drug trafficking,”

Telemundo, the US’s No. 2 Spanish-language TV network, said in a statement announcing its 2017-18 programming lineup.



Del Castillo also depicted another individual immersed in the drug trade in the 2015 telenovela “Dueños del paraiso,” while her character in the Spanish-language Netflix political drama series “Ingobernable,” a fictional Mexican first lady, also deals with problems related to the infiltration of drug money in politics.



In real life, Del Castillo has courted controversy with her contacts and face-to-face meeting in 2015 with then-fugitive Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” (Shorty) Guzman, whom she spoke with at his hideout about the rights to make a movie about his life.



Del Castillo lives in the US and says she lacks the necessary legal guarantees to return to Mexico, whose government has investigated her connections to the imprisoned drug lord and allegations that she may have received money from Guzman, now jailed in the US, for a tequila company she represents.



Telemundo’s announcement comes weeks before the premiere of the second season of “Queen of the South,” an English-language series based on Perez Reverte’s book and starring Alice Braga that will be broadcast once again by the USA Network.