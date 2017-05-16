Cyberpirates have taken in just $70,000 in recent attack, US says

Washington, May 15 (EFE).- More than 300,000 computers in 150 countries have been infected since late last week by a global cyberattack, but the unknown perpetrators have collected less than $70,000 in “ransom” from those victimized by the virus that freezes their computers until they pay up, whereupon the cyberpirates promise to allegedly unlock the computers, the US government said on Monday.



No US government systems so far have been affected by the global virus that hit on Friday, President Donald Trump’s homeland security press adviser Tom Bossert said, adding that the US did not create the virus, as Russia has suggested.

Although the cyberattack is widespread, the good news is that the infection rate slacked off over the weekend,

Bossert said at a White House press conference.

Despite the profit motive driving the cyberpirates who staged the attack, “it appears that less than $70,000 has been paid in ransoms,” Bossert said, adding that “we are not aware of payments that have led to any data recovery.”



The US has been affected less than other nations, although the virus has hit certain large companies, including FedEx, and it has complicated the US activities of Spain’s telecommunications giant Telefonica, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the US intelligence services of being the main source of the virus, after Microsoft chief Brad Smith on Sunday said that the cyberattack had come about thanks to a gap or vulnerability in Microsoft software that was discovered by the National Security Agency and exposed when NSA documents were stolen and then leaked online.



But Bossert said Monday that “this was not a tool developed by the NSA” to hold data for ransom, adding that the software designed to attack a vulnerability had been combined with other software and introduced into thousands of computers so as to cause “infection, encryption and locking.”



Bossert said that if Americans follow the patching instructions issued by the FBI, Microsoft and the Department of Homeland Security, they will be able to protect themselves against the malware and its three variants.



The “WannaCry” virus, which locks up computers it infects and demands a ransom payment in Bitcoins – a digital currency – in exchange for allegedly allowing victims to recover access to their computers, on Friday hit dozens of countries, including hospitals in the United Kingdom, big companies in France and Spain, the German rail network, Russian public entities and Chinese universities, among others.