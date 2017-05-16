US president to take part in summits with Gulf, Muslim countries

Riyadh, May 16 (EFE).- The president of the United States is set to participate on Sunday in two summits in Riyadh, one with the Gulf Cooperation Council and another with countries with a Muslim majority, official sources said on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on the first stop of his first international tour and the following day he will attend the summits, according to the official SPA agency.

The foreign ministers of the GCC member countries, which include the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, will hold a preparatory meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

In a statement, GCC secretary-general Abdullatif al-Zayani said the preliminary meeting is to address regional and international policy, counterterrorism and strategic dialogue between GCC member states and other countries and international blocs.

The summit between Arab and Muslim countries and the US is set to invite, in addition to the GCC members, the leaders of Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Niger, Somalia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Brunei.

In announcing his trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump said it was a “truly historic” visit aimed at building a new alliance of cooperation and support with Muslim allies.

Trump’s tour will include stops in Saudi Arabia, the Vatican and Israel, as well as the NATO summit on May 25 in Brussels and the G7 summit on May 26-27 in Sicily, Italy.

Trump welcomes UAE leader to White House

Washington, May 15 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the leader of the United Arab Emirates to the White House.

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, sat down with the president just days before the US leader travels to the Persian Gulf on his first international tour.

Trump said it was a “great honor” to welcome Sheikh Mohammed to the White House, adding that the latter is a “very special” and highly respected person who loves his country and, the president said, loves the US.

The two leaders spoke about “regional security matters,” trade and bilateral investments, as well as about the recently-finalized defense cooperation agreement between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily press briefing.

The Pentagon announced a week ago that the sale of 160 Patriot missiles to the UAE had been approved at an estimated cost of $2 billion, the aim of which is to fortify the Arab nation’s defense ability.

The meeting came four days before Trump begins his first international trip, which first will take him to Saudi Arabia where the president wants to encourage Washington’s Arab and Muslim partners to take new and bold steps to promote peace in the region, according to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Trump wants to create a stronger, more capable and more robust security alliance with Washington’s Gulf, Arab and Muslim allies against the threats posed by the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, Iran and the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, McMaster told reporters last week, adding that the president’s message will be one of “tolerance” and “hope” for the region, as well as peace, progress and prosperity.

Despite Trump’s anti-Muslim discourse during his election campaign and his signing of two executive orders blocking US entry to refugees and citizens from several Muslim majority nations – although those orders were blocked by US courts – the White House has insisted that the measures are not designed to persecute those who profess the Muslim faith.