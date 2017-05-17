US Congress requests all Comey documents on Trump from FBI

Washington DC, May 16 (efe-epa).- The United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation provide all the documents that its former director James Comey had made regarding his talks with President Donald Trump.



The request, signed by committee chairman Republican Jason Chaffetz, includes “memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings” held by the FBI, which need to be delivered by May 24.



“If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI’s investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn,” Chaffetz said in a letter to the agency’s acting director, Andrew G. McCabe.

This request comes after The New York Times revealed Tuesday the existence of documents that Comey wrote shortly after having conversations with Trump.



In one of these documents, Comey picked up Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn’s ties with Russia.



“He’s a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Trump told Comey, according to the FBI’s former director memo quoted by The New York Times.



Trump on May 9 fired Comey, who led the FBI investigation into the ties between Russian officials and Trump’s presidential campaign, an issue that Congress also addresses.



Flynn has been at the center of that investigation shortly after the tycoon’s arrival to the White House.



Flynn advised Trump on foreign policy during the campaign and was later appointed national security adviser, a position he was forced to resign after lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington.



Last week, the Senate Intelligence Committee ordered him to hand over all documents related to Russia, after his refusal to cooperate with the investigation without prior immunity.