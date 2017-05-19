James leads Cavaliers to Game one victory in Eastern conference finals

Boston, USA, May 17 (EFE).- A dominant performance from LeBron James led reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game one road victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

James scored 38 points and made nine rebounds and seven assists as the Cavs defeated the Celtics to take the first game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff finals.

Kevin Love added a double-double of 32 points, his best ever total in a playoff game, and 12 rebounds, while Tristan Thompson also pitched in with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The victory extends Cleveland’s winning streak to nine games this postseason, after they eliminated the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors in consecutive clean sweeps.

For Boston, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley led the scoring, putting up 21 points apiece, while Isaiah Thomas added a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists.

Game two will be played in Boston on Friday.