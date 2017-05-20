White House lawyers research possible Trump impeachment procedures: report

Washington DC, May 19 (EFE).- White House lawyers began this week researching procedures to prepare for the possible impeachment of the United States president, although officials still believe this is a distant possibility, US network CNN reported Friday.



According to the report, officials at the White House have called the possibility of Donald Trump’s impeachment “distant”, due to his continued backing by Republican allies in Congress.



But despite this, White House lawyers have consulted experts in impeachment over the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work, according to sources briefed on the discussions cited by CNN.



A White House official dismissed the report, telling CNN “it’s not true”.



Several Democrats have openly called for initiating an impeachment process after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey – who led the investigation into alleged links between Trump’s campaign and Russia – was fired.



However, only one Republican congressman, Justin Amash, has backed them.



If an impeachment hearing was opened with the majority of votes at the House of Representatives, it would then require at least two thirds of the votes at the Senate, which is still controlled by a conservative majority.



Only three US presidents have ever faced impeachment or imminent threats of impeachment.



Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached but later acquitted, while Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974 before impeachment proceedings could begin.

