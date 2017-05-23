An Interview with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

By Sharon McElhone

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo sat down with me in her Palo Alto office to discuss the current state of political affairs. The responses are below.

SM: Do you agree with the deportation of the Honduran mother and her five-year-old son who came to the U.S. for safety?

Rep. Eshoo: That is one case and it has such sadness to it. We are living through an era where fear has been marketed very heavily…. Every nation has a responsibility to protect their borders. That is part of their sovereignty, but the numbers of people that are absolutely opposed to any kind of immigration—and trust me they are opposed to all kinds of immigration—it’s forsaking who and what we are. It’s like putting a clamp on a major artery to someone’s heart. They are not going to live if that clamp remains there. Of course, we have to secure our borders, but the strength of our nation lies in the magic of our country because we are a living breathing experiment of immigration. I’m a first generation American. The next person, maybe their great, great, great grandparents were immigrants, but it is all based on immigration, so there is a backlash as a result of fear mongering…. I think it is shameful. I think it is un-American. We will pay a price for it…. Yes, we have the strongest defense in the world, but it’s always been our moral rudder, our values, that have made us great in people’s eyes around the world. When people are fleeing persecution, it’s the United States that has always been there and we are not now…. Look, I’ve always drawn a very broad line and that is anybody who breaks the law in the United States of America as an American needs to be brought to justice. Anyone that has come into the country without benefit of our legal system and commits a heinous crime, they should be brought to justice too. One of the forms of that justice is they shouldn’t be in our country; but those that flee persecution from what is happening to them, that is a different category. That is not being honored now and that is where I take exception and draw a completely different line. I believe it’s wrong. I believe that God is going to call each one of us, and we are going to have to answer on how we have taken care of each other. I think this is one of the things we are going to have to answer for.

SM: What actions would you support if the President defies the district court on deportation?

Rep. Eshoo: Well, the courts are going to decide this. They have all the way along. These decisions are really in one of the co-equal branches of the government. That is the judiciary. So far, the courts have not upheld what he wants to do.

SM: Do you support the Paris Climate Agreement?

Rep. Eshoo: Of course, I was part of the House delegation that was supposed to go to Paris, but what the Republicans did was say that they were keeping us in that weekend and they never even slated anything for us to vote on…. I think it was more than a great victory because there have been so many attempts over the last two decades that have failed. They came close, but it’s like horseshoes, close doesn’t count. So this was a huge, huge victory. I give President Obama and his administration, and his team enormous credit, but you see how that is being challenged now by the new administration? It’s our planet. How do we answer to the next generation? So, the Paris Agreement was an enormous victory, but it needs to be sustained.

SM: In what condition should the environment be left after fracking, in your opinion?

Rep. Eshoo: One argument is look what it has done for our economy. That may be the case, but that is short-term thinking. Longer-term thinking is look at the damage that it has inflicted. That damage is very difficult to repair. When you look at the state of Oklahoma, I don’t know, I’ve been a Californian for all my life, I never associated Oklahoma with earthquakes, but the number of earthquakes…the increase is just exponential…. In my view, the negativity of fracking outweighs what the stated benefits are.

SM: Have you been thinking about the impact of robotics & automation on American workers? What are your thoughts?

Rep. Eshoo: Now those are menacing terms to many people in the country because what it says is ‘you will no longer be needed’ and so what do we do? What do we do with that? What are the pluses? What are the minuses? Where do the pluses fit? How do we erase the minuses by backfilling American jobs? It’s a worthy undertaking. It’s a very important one. The better part of last year there was some sixty five to seventy members of Congress who held roundtables with thought leaders from their congressional district. I have to tell you, A, it was so energizing to them. It has absolutely nothing to do with any party affiliation. It’s about listening to people that are experts in each person’s Congressional district, and of course each congressional district’s bones vary…. Everyone doesn’t have Silicon Valley. Some districts are ninety percent agricultural, but all of those slices of the economy are dependent on technology. There isn’t anything that anyone does where technology is not foundational…. Businesses are very caught up with there next quarter, with their reporting at the end of this quarter and then they prepare for the next one in order to report to Wall Street. It’s short term. This is all about longer-term thinking. So I can’t give you an answer to what it is right now, but we have well summarized the essence and the recommendations that came from members from this national effort.

SM: Are you aware of any upcoming legislation to help American small businesses?

Rep. Eshoo: It’s a fascinating thing to me how industrious and creative the American people are, and there are and continue to be a lot of micro-businesses. Example, operating room nurse had her first child, and she knew the demands and the hours that her job had as an operating room nurse and that didn’t fit with what she wanted to do relative to being at home with her child, so she established a business out of her home. That is a sector of our economy that is growing in leaps and bounds. So I’m doing legislation that brings together what they need to do even better with these micro-businesses, to establish a portal that would bring together—tie together instead of having them separate—a way for them to set aside dollars for their retirement, their taxes…. They don’t have access to them, so we are looking to develop a portal that would bring all of that together…. When you have a micro-business, you are the only one or maybe one other person that joins you in your home…. I think this is an important niche for people across the country…if there is one point that ties them together, it would be a real boost for them.

SM: As a community leader, what are your ideas for increasing support for women’s sports stadiums?

Rep. Eshoo: I think that sports, especially professionally, that’s a big business. When you look at the NFL, when you look at baseball, these are huge business enterprises. Women haven’t gotten there yet. I have a very dear friend that passed away, maybe a year or year and half ago, and he was involved for some time with professional basketball, women, and it was a tough, tough slog for him financially. So, I think there is still a lot more to do in the advancement of professional sports slash women…. Stadiums have become an exceedingly expensive undertaking. So much so that the teams want local governments to pick up the tab…. You have to have a lot of teams that attract a lot of fans in order to generate a lot of money…. But the reason why there are even women in sports now was because of a woman in Congress. It was Patsy Mink from Hawaii. She wrote just a few sentences that there has to be equality. It was Title IX… because of that, she opened a door and the floodgates opened. It was a woman who did it.

SM: What piece of legislation would you support that would help Americans move closer to a universal childcare system?

Rep. Eshoo: Well, it just needs to be adopted. We don’t have a system. I mean to think that we have a system in the country today is a fantasy….It’s not seen through an economic lens, but it would be a major building block for our national economy, and if it was thought of in that way, I think that it could gain more traction. We have had many, many bills introduced to Congress relative to childcare, but we don’t have anything that is universal with more women in the workplace. There are some who can afford it. When I think of what young families pay today for childcare, it takes my breath away….It’s like being on a treadmill except you are not going anywhere or paddling in a paddleboat and your not gaining any traction. I hope that Ivanka Trump will convince her father of a policy that is national because it’s needed….This is our collective future and all the work that has been done, the research on a child’s brain, the earlier we begin, these childcare centers need to reflect what the research has brought about. This is not just about changing a child’s diaper. This is not just about making sure that they have their bottle or their lunch. These need to be learning centers, not just a drop off and pick up point. We do not have a national system and we should, but it needs to be done in a very thoughtful and professional way.

SM: Should we legislate the propaganda used to promote war? For example, should we differentiate between the terms “terrorist attack” and “mass killing”?

Rep. Eshoo: I think when the United States of America was attacked on September 11th that anything that followed domestically the first question was is this a terrorist attack?…we are looking through a lens that is very different pre 9/11. There is a tragedy involved in this though and that is that we have allowed our own form of American terrorism to continue, and that is because we do not have a sensible gun legislation passed by the Congress. Now if someone from the Middle East were to come and to have mowed down all those Angels in Connecticut in their classrooms, it would have been a far different reaction and yet it continues…where you have weapons of war, AK-47s, and you can order anything online. It just defies the most common sense.

SM: Should the use of falsehoods by a president that harm the American people for his or her benefit be an impeachable offense?

Rep. Eshoo: Well, it has to be an impeachable offense. There are very few members of Congress that have on their watch endured and gone through impeachment. That happened during my service in the Congress and it tears the country apart, impeachment, and you have to have established grounds. Now, there are many people, and I am one of them, who are offended almost on a daily basis by the conflicts of interest by the sitting President, and there are a whole range of them, and I think the one that really rises above all the others is, and it’s being investigated now, is ‘Are there U.S. persons that connected with the Kremlin in order to influence our national election?’ I think that is an act of treason, and that is one of the grounds for impeachment. I’m not saying that that is the case…. If we don’t take our national election seriously than I don’t know what becomes of us because our national elections are a major pillar of our democracy. That is an attack on our country. In the previous question, I referred to the attack on our country, 9/11, the devastation of that. This is another attack on our country and the Russians have paid no price yet, not yet. I’m saying not yet because I hope and I pray that there will be action taken because this is our democracy. In order for articles of impeachment to be drawn up, first of all, whoever is in the majority, they are the ones that have to do this; and right now, if there were a case, I think it would be tough sledding. No one should ever take impeachment lightly. It’s not just something that the Congress undertakes. It’s an undertaking on behalf of the whole country and, believe me, it tears the country apart because there are always two sides. The House Intelligence Committee [and] the Senate Intelligence Committee are debating now. There is going to be very important testimony. Since the intelligence community made its decision that the Russians did indeed interfere, this is not a floating question. It’s not a partisan question and it’s not a partisan answer. They have told us definitively, high confidence, that they did interfere. Now the phase of the investigation is broader making a determination were there U.S. persons, if so, who are they and exactly what did they do to produce that outcome. I thought from the beginning that we should have a bipartisan independent commission to do this. It would be modeled after the 9/11 commission. I say this because, A, the intelligence committees do ninety-eight percent of their work behind closed doors because they are dealing with classified material…and there is a place for them to do that. I think they should continue doing what they are doing, but I think on a matter of such as this one that the American people need to know and be engaged in it each step of the way, just as the way it was with the 9/11 commission because they had confidence in what they reported. The American people did not reject that report….Impeachment is pretty sobering. You have to have grounds. Members of Congress on a bipartisan basis would need to pull together if in fact there are facts that come through this investigation that support the Congress moving forward with impeachment proceedings…. It takes time…meanwhile the American people’s worries increase because there are so many issues that come up every day that fly in the face of appropriateness—conflicts of interest. There is a reason why for over forty years Republican and Democratic nominees have voluntarily put out their tax returns. They were all patriots, whether you agreed or disagreed with them. The most upstanding individuals, they wanted the American people to have confidence in them…. The American people are not foolish. They are not stupid. They deserve to see the highest standard of conduct.